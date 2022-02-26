Advertisement

Key inflation gauge hit 6.1% in January, highest since 1982

(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.1% in January compared with a year ago, the latest evidence that Americans are enduring sharp price increases that will likely worsen after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It was the largest year-over-year rise since 1982.

Robust consumer spending has combined with widespread product and worker shortages to create the highest inflation in four decades - a heavy burden for U.S. households, especially lower-income families faced with elevated costs for food, fuel and rent.

At the same time, consumers as a whole largely shrugged off the higher prices last month and boosted their spending by 2.1% from December to January.

