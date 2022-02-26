Advertisement

Louisiana National Guard announces upcoming road closure in Cenla

By Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The following information has been provided by the Louisiana National Guard:

PINEVILLE, La. - The Louisiana National Guard will be closing Brushy Road to thru traffic due to bridge construction from Feb. 28, 2022 to June 31, 2022.

Access to Twin Lakes will be via Mill Creek Road, Pecan Road and Arrowhead Road.

The Point of Contact (POC) for this is Major (MAJ) Clarence Stiles at (318) 290-6302 clarence.k.stiles.mil@army.mil

