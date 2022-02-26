Advertisement

Peabody dominates the paint in the opening round win, beating John F. Kennedy 86-41

Elijah has the highlights from the high school basketball matchup between John F. Kennedy vs Peabody.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Peabody got off to a fast start and never looked back, beating the Cougars 86-41.

The game was never really close. The lead continued to grow because of the tough defense by the Warhorses playing a full-court trap and getting points off turnovers.

The Warhorses were hot from all over but did most of their damage in the paint.

Jordan Mathews finished with a double with 27 points and 18 rebounds and Markel McClain added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Warhorses will host A.J. Ellender in the regional round.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Randall Wayne Wilmore
Ball police officer accused of burglarizing businesses
James Foraker
Leesville police: 13-year-old James Foraker found dead
Kyle Griffin
VPSO searching for Leesville man who they say missed his court appearance
A image of a stethoscope.
Racial disparities in health outcomes, STI’s on the rise in Louisiana

Latest News

Celebrating Black History: Carrying a legacy at Northwood High School
Celebrating Black History: Carrying a legacy at Northwood High School
The ASH Trojans pullED it together late to beat East Jefferson on Feb. 25, 2022.
ASH comes alive in the fourth quarter, beating East Jefferson 69-55
High School Hoops: ASH vs East Jefferson