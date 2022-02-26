Peabody dominates the paint in the opening round win, beating John F. Kennedy 86-41
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Peabody got off to a fast start and never looked back, beating the Cougars 86-41.
The game was never really close. The lead continued to grow because of the tough defense by the Warhorses playing a full-court trap and getting points off turnovers.
The Warhorses were hot from all over but did most of their damage in the paint.
Jordan Mathews finished with a double with 27 points and 18 rebounds and Markel McClain added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Warhorses will host A.J. Ellender in the regional round.
