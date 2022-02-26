Police still searching for Lentavius Hall’s killer one year later

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It has been one year since 25-year-old Lentavius Hall was shot dead at the Sanctuary on Enterprise Apartments in Alexandria.

On Feb. 25, 2021, at around 3 a.m., Hall was shot multiple times before being taken to Rapides Regional, where he died from his injuries. It’s a case that still hasn’t been solved, but the Alexandria Police Department and Hall’s mother said they know there were witnesses at the apartments that night who refuse to come forward.

“I think someone knows exactly who shot and killed Lentavius,” said Lt. Lane Windham of APD. “I think they know who that person was but they’re not willing right now to come give us a statement or willing to talk.”

From conducting interviews to checking cameras at local businesses, Hall’s mother, Undreka Spearman, has investigated all angles of her son’s slaying herself, but she’s frustrated with witnesses not helping bring justice to the case.

“I feel like it’s very selfish, I mean you’re not looking at how this could be you one day,” said Spearman. “You’re not looking at all the people that are suffering or will suffer because you’re holding back.”

Although a year has gone by, Spearman said she won’t give up trying to solve her son’s killing.

“I’m going to keep trying to find information, I’m going to keep fighting for justice, I’m the only voice that my son has,” said Spearman.

Spearman said she remembers Hall as being a loving son, dad and athlete who “always gave an encouraging word.”

As of now one of the only leads police have is a dark-colored vehicle believed to be driven by the shooter that hit other vehicles in the parking lot as the shooter made their getaway.

“If anyone knows of a 2003-2007 dark-colored GMC truck or Tahoe that sustained damage around that time. Or if you know if there’s a vehicle like that parked up somewhere with damage to the front end that you believe to be a suspect vehicle, we’d like to know about it,” said Lt. Windham.

If you have any information that could help Alexandria police solve the case of the deadly shooting of Lentavius Hall, you can contact them at 318-449-5099 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP.

