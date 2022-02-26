Premier set for Bruce Willis movie filmed in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Bruce Willis action movie is premiering this weekend in Jackson, Mississippi, where much of it was filmed last year.

The production included controlled explosions and gunfire near the Governor’s Mansion.

“A Day to Die” also stars Frank Grillo, Leon Robinson and Kevin Dillon, with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba making a cameo appearance.

Some of the stars are set to walk the red carpet at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Jackson Convention Complex.

A city statement said the movie is being shown after that to a “limited audience.”

The movie is set for release on March 4.

