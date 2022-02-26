Advertisement

Premier set for Bruce Willis movie filmed in Mississippi

FILE - Bruce Willis in the action movie 'Fortress', Photo Date: Nov 11, 2021
FILE - Bruce Willis in the action movie 'Fortress', Photo Date: Nov 11, 2021(Source: Lionsgate via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Bruce Willis action movie is premiering this weekend in Jackson, Mississippi, where much of it was filmed last year.

The production included controlled explosions and gunfire near the Governor’s Mansion.

“A Day to Die” also stars Frank Grillo, Leon Robinson and Kevin Dillon, with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba making a cameo appearance.

Some of the stars are set to walk the red carpet at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Jackson Convention Complex.

A city statement said the movie is being shown after that to a “limited audience.”

The movie is set for release on March 4.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Randall Wayne Wilmore
Ball police officer accused of burglarizing businesses
James Foraker
Leesville police: 13-year-old James Foraker found dead
Kyle Griffin
VPSO searching for Leesville man who they say missed his court appearance
A image of a stethoscope.
Racial disparities in health outcomes, STI’s on the rise in Louisiana

Latest News

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Mardi Gras 'Mutt Strut'
2022 Children's Parade in Alexandria
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Navi the pug won the judges choice category at the Garden District Neighborhood Foundation Mutt...
Garden District Neighborhood Foundation hosts Mardi Gras ‘Mutt Strut’