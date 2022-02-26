Taste of Mardi Gras rolls on in Downtown Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Cenla Chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association kicked off a good time at the Randolph Riverfront Center Friday night at its annual ‘Taste of Mardi Gras’ fundraising event.

The event was canceled in 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases at the time. Despite the uncertainty of the year, Scott Laliberte, the chapter president, said it was not difficult to find willing vendors for 2022, with local restaurants “banging down the doors” to showcase what they have to offer.

In true Louisiana fashion, Taste of Louisiana featured several local food and drink vendors, like Southbound Spirits, Diamond Grill and Paragon Casino and Resort, who served up southern classics all night long.

“We’re really excited to get our name out there, really excited to show all of Central Louisiana what we can do because we are a new business,” said Denise Jeansonne of Southbound Spirits. “Pineville just passed the alcohol laws two or three years ago. You know, new businesses have been popping up. So we’re really excited to show the best of Southbound.”

Also bringing the state’s culture to life was the sound of the Cenla Brass Band’s second-line, followed by the event’s headlining entertainment ‘Soul’d Out.’

“It’s my first time. I’ve never been before,” said event attendee, Cynthia Brown. “We’re having a blast. We’re trying all the food, the entertainment is awesome.”

Proceeds from the event go toward several local and statewide organizations, including the LRA Education Fund, Children’s Miracle Network, United Way, Manna House and many others.

