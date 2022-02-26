VPSO searching for Leesville man who they say missed his court appearance

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Kyle Griffin, 30, of Leesville.

VPSO said Griffin failed to appear for court on February 25, 2022 and has made threats to harm himself.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts should contact VPSO immediately at 337-238-1311.

