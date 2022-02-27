Advertisement

Kae’ron Baker wins conference play of the year Coleman, Rainey, Cooper and Benally honored as well

LCU will have to wait to play Wiley College
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 12:21 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CENLA La. (KALB) - A day before the tournament started the RRAC announced the All-Conference awards.

Kae’ron Baker was named conference player of the year. He led the NAIA in scoring averaging 25 points a game knocking down 44 percent of his shots. On the defensive end, he led the team with 51 steals on the season.

Kieyoomia Benally and AJ Rainey were named newcomer of the year.

Benally averaged 16.4 points a game for the Wildcats this season, shooting 47 percent from the floor. She also dished out 77 assists and scored over 20 points five times this year including 36 against LSUA.

AJ Rainey was the top scorer for the Generals this year averaging 19 points a game.

He finished second in the conference in scoring and fifth in steals and second in assist.

Christian Coleman was named Freshmen of the year he was the top shot blocker of the country with 37 blocks on the year.

Coleman also shot well from the field leading the RRAC hitting 65 percent of his shots.

He dominated the paint being fifth in rebounds grabbing 177 of them.

Malik Cooper for the Wildcats was named to the RRAC all-conference second team.

He averaged 11 points a game and was the team leader in rebounds with five a game

Cooper played well at the forward position earning doubles in a few matchups this season.

The future is bright for both LSUA and LCU with this many stars receiving awards in their first year being in the RRAC.

