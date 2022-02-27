LSUA needed a late surge to beat Huston-Tillotson 4-1 In game one

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Generals win game one against the Rams scoring three of their four runs late.

LSUA’s Jordan Ardoin scored a run in the fourth inning to help the Generals to take the lead.

The Rams tied it up with a run of their own in the sixth inning.

The game came down to the Generals having two guys on base and Payton Marcantel homered one to left field in the bottom of the seventh.

LSUA went on to win game two of the doubleheader 11 to one.

