Advertisement

The Wildcats pitch a shutout against Texas College winning 8-0

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Wildcats scored seven of their eight runs in the first inning.

LCU’s offensive performance was impressive with eight different Lady Wildcats touching home plate.

Their defense was just as good only allowing two hits in the game.

Wildcats won the first game by the same exact score eight to zero.

The next game will be at home on Feburay 27th against Southeastern Baptist College.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade rolling through Alexandria, La. on Feb. 25, 2022.
Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade returns to Alexandria
Louisiana National Guard announces upcoming road closure in Cenla
Kyle Griffin
VPSO searching for Leesville man who they say missed his court appearance
The Cenla Chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association kicked off its annual ‘Taste of Mardi...
Taste of Mardi Gras rolls on in Downtown Alexandria

Latest News

LCU will have to wait to play Wiley College
Kae’ron Baker wins conference play of the year Coleman, Rainey, Cooper and Benally honored as well
LSUA beats Huston-Tillotson in a doubleheader
LSUA needed a late surge to beat Huston-Tillotson 4-1 In game one
Elijah Nixon reports on the game between the Rams and the Generals.
LSUA Baseball Rams v. Generals
Celebrating Black History: Carrying a legacy at Northwood High School