The Wildcats pitch a shutout against Texas College winning 8-0

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Wildcats scored seven of their eight runs in the first inning.

LCU’s offensive performance was impressive with eight different Lady Wildcats touching home plate.

Their defense was just as good only allowing two hits in the game.

Wildcats won the first game by the same exact score eight to zero.

The next game will be at home on Feburay 27th against Southeastern Baptist College.

