Advertisement

Activism grows nationwide in response to school book bans

(Source: Pikrepo via MGN)
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and HILLEL ITALIE
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The wave of book bannings around the country has reached a level not seen for decades.

So has the level of the response. It ranges from local activists like the Florida Freedom to Read Project, founded by two mothers living in Orange County, to a lawsuit filed in Missouri by the American Civil Liberties Union aimed at preventing districts from banning books like “Gender Queer” and “The Bluest Eye.”

A national group opposed to what it calls a “Leftist agenda” for public schools says the goal isn’t to remove books entirely, but to get some titles it alleges are pornographic off K-12 school shelves.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a feral hog. | Photo Date: 8/11/2018
Two from Pitkin accused of illegally transporting live feral hogs & releasing them
Kayla Giles - Alexandria Police Dept.
Federal judge to make decision soon if Kayla Giles owed self-defense insurance money
Upcoming auction on March 5 at Bonnette Auctions
Louisiana wants to put unclaimed money into residents’ hands
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall (right) presents Peabody Magnet High School Boys’ Basketball Head...
Alexandria mayor honors six for community leadership

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
Keslar Just and Jean Peck met face to face for the first time after Peck was sent to hospice...
‘We had a lot to talk about’: Teen meets 92-year-old pandemic pen pal in hospice
Keslar Just and Jean Peck met face to face for the first time after Peck was sent to hospice...
Teen visits 92-year-old pen pal in hospice care
The White House announced a new plan to manage the coronavirus and halt any incoming new...
White House reveals new plan to manage COVID-19
The U.S., Australia and Japan voted at the U.N. General Assembly to demand Moscow withdraw its...
Biden, other Quad leaders to meet virtually amid Ukraine war