Kevin Costner narrates series on Yellowstone National Park for Fox Nation

Kevin Costner at the MLB Field of Dreams Game | Photo Date: Aug 12, 2021
Kevin Costner at the MLB Field of Dreams Game | Photo Date: Aug 12, 2021(Credit: FOX Sports / YouTube via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST
NEW YORK (AP) - Actor Kevin Costner has agreed to narrate a four-part series on the 150th anniversary of the Yellowstone National Park for the Fox Nation streaming service.

The actor currently stars in Paramount’s Western series named for the park, currently the biggest hit on cable television.

The four-hour documentary for Fox Nation will focus on the park’s history and wildlife and will debut on the subscription streaming service sometime this fall.

“Yellowstone: One-Fifty” is being produced by Costner’s company, Territory Films, with Warm Springs Productions.

Streaming services run by news companies are a new programming destination, with the CNN+ service expected to debut this spring.

RPSB drops mask requirement for students identified as close contacts
