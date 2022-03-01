Kevin Costner narrates series on Yellowstone National Park for Fox Nation

NEW YORK (AP) - Actor Kevin Costner has agreed to narrate a four-part series on the 150th anniversary of the Yellowstone National Park for the Fox Nation streaming service.

The actor currently stars in Paramount’s Western series named for the park, currently the biggest hit on cable television.

The four-hour documentary for Fox Nation will focus on the park’s history and wildlife and will debut on the subscription streaming service sometime this fall.

“Yellowstone: One-Fifty” is being produced by Costner’s company, Territory Films, with Warm Springs Productions.

Streaming services run by news companies are a new programming destination, with the CNN+ service expected to debut this spring.

Click here to learn more about the documentary.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.