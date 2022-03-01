Advertisement

Louisiana wants to put unclaimed money into residents’ hands

(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. - The state of Louisiana currently has $900 million waiting to be claimed by its residents.

Kathleen Lobell runs the State’s Unclaimed Property division, and she is trying to get that money back into the hands of Louisianans.

Unclaimed property can be anything from forgotten bank accounts, utility deposit refunds, wages, or life insurance payouts.

Last fiscal year, the state paid around $71 million back.

Lobell recommends that residents check the website once a year. She says you may be surprised at what you find.

Check the state’s Department of the Treasury website HERE for details.

RPSB drops mask requirement for students identified as close contacts
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
The new Central State Hospital facility is now located adjacent to Pinecrest Supports and...
