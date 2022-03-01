Advertisement

Nearly 500K families are stranded without reliable child care

Day care centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since...
Day care centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since before the pandemic.(comstock via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report estimates nearly half a million families do not have reliable child care, keeping parents at home and contributing to the worker shortage in the United States.

The report was published by Wells Fargo economists on Tuesday.

Daycare centers can’t find enough workers, which has led to a 12.4% decline in staff since before the pandemic, compared to the total employment deficit of just under 2%.

According to Wells Fargo’s estimates, that leaves about 460,000 families scrambling to find reliable long-term child care.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a feral hog. | Photo Date: 8/11/2018
Two from Pitkin accused of illegally transporting live feral hogs & releasing them
Kayla Giles - Alexandria Police Dept.
Federal judge to make decision soon if Kayla Giles owed self-defense insurance money
Upcoming auction on March 5 at Bonnette Auctions
Louisiana wants to put unclaimed money into residents’ hands
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall (right) presents Peabody Magnet High School Boys’ Basketball Head...
Alexandria mayor honors six for community leadership

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
Keslar Just and Jean Peck met face to face for the first time after Peck was sent to hospice...
‘We had a lot to talk about’: Teen meets 92-year-old pandemic pen pal in hospice
Keslar Just and Jean Peck met face to face for the first time after Peck was sent to hospice...
Teen visits 92-year-old pen pal in hospice care
The White House announced a new plan to manage the coronavirus and halt any incoming new...
White House reveals new plan to manage COVID-19
The U.S., Australia and Japan voted at the U.N. General Assembly to demand Moscow withdraw its...
Biden, other Quad leaders to meet virtually amid Ukraine war