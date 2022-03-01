Upcoming auction on March 5 at Bonnette Auctions

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Bonnette Auctions has announced an upcoming auction on Saturday, March 5 at 9 a.m.

The public is allowed to preview all items on Friday, March 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3804 McKeithen Drive in Alexandria.

The large liquidation features vehicles including pickups, police cruisers, garbage trucks, bucket trucks, grapple trucks, motor graders, buses, trackhoes, dozers, tractors, farm and construction equipment and tools. Recreational equipment to be sold includes four-wheelers, mowers, golf carts and more.

All items will be sold to the highest bidder.

CLICK HERE to see photos and instructions. You can also call 318- 443-6614 for more information.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.