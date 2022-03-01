Advertisement

Upcoming auction on March 5 at Bonnette Auctions

(Bonnette Auctions)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Bonnette Auctions has announced an upcoming auction on Saturday, March 5 at 9 a.m.

The public is allowed to preview all items on Friday, March 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3804 McKeithen Drive in Alexandria.

The large liquidation features vehicles including pickups, police cruisers, garbage trucks, bucket trucks, grapple trucks, motor graders, buses, trackhoes, dozers, tractors, farm and construction equipment and tools. Recreational equipment to be sold includes four-wheelers, mowers, golf carts and more.

All items will be sold to the highest bidder.

CLICK HERE to see photos and instructions. You can also call 318- 443-6614 for more information.

