Advertisement

Ash Wednesday celebrated

President Joe Biden responded to shouted questions Wednesday at the White House. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s Ash Wednesday, the start of the Lenten season.

For those who celebrate, it’s a time for fasting, repenting and reflecting on mortality in the weeks leading to Easter Sunday.

After service or mass, church attendees are invited to receive ashes on their forehead, often in the shape of a cross pattern.

The ashes used are made from Palm Sunday palms, which are burned and blessed.

Ash Wednesday services are not just held in Catholic churches, but by many Christian faith churches.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a feral hog. | Photo Date: 8/11/2018
Two from Pitkin accused of illegally transporting live feral hogs & releasing them
Todd Tripp
Fresh out of prison, former Ascension Parish captured in South Carolina after being on the run for crimes against children
File photo of a Rapides Parish School Bus.
No injuries reported in Alexandria accident involving school bus
The new Central State Hospital facility is now located adjacent to Pinecrest Supports and...
What is the future of Central State Hospital?
A drawing of Kayla Giles on the second day of her trial in Rapides Parish, La. on January 25,...
Rapides judge denies Giles’ attempt to destroy gun used in murder of estranged husband

Latest News

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Ukraine says fire at biggest nuclear plant extinguished
FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
War in Ukraine complicates path home for American detainees
Parent explains what happened when a car crashed into preschool in Anderson, California.
Officer, parent explain car crashing into preschool in California
FILE - An F-35C Lightning II test aircraft taxies on the deck aboard the nuclear powered...
US Navy says crashed F-35C plane raised from South China Sea
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances