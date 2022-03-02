NSU alumni invited to donate caps and gowns for upcoming grads

The following was released to us by NSU:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Northwestern State University graduates are invited to donate NSU caps and gowns for upcoming graduates who may not be able to purchase regalia.

Dr. Jennifer Shaw, a research associate in the Department of Social Work, is coordinating a regalia closet. The “Gowns for Grads” endeavor aims to help students who are unable to secure a cap and gown in time for graduation.

“It might be that something went wrong with their Josten’s order or that they realized too late they have enough credits to graduate that semester,” Shaw said. “Rather than miss out on graduation, they can borrow a set of regalia from ‘Gowns for Grads’ to participate in their once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Individuals who would like to donate their one-time-use cap and gown can contact Shaw at shawj@nsula.edu or call (318) 357-4650 to make arrangements to donate the gown. Regalia can also be dropped off at the NSU police station on the main campus.

Copyright 2022 NSU. All rights reserved.