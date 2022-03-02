Advertisement

NSU offering non-credit class on post-pandemic travel

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By David West
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST
The following was released to us by NSU:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - “Travel Agent Tips for Planning Your Post Pandemic Vacation” will be offered by Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education starting Tuesday, March 8. The class will be taught on Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. through March 29 on the second floor of South Hall. The fee is $55.

The four sessions will highlight regions long considered the most popular with American travelers: Alaska and the Yukon, the Caribbean and Central America, Europe and Asia and the South Pacific.

In addition to post-pandemic travel protocols, COVID vaccination and testing requirements, sessions will cover the basics of solo, family and group travel and ocean and river cruising, bus and rail tours. The class will also discuss getting the most from the destination and the traveler-travel agent relationship.

For more information or to register for classes, go to checkout.nsula.edu or call (800) 376-2422 or (318) 357-6355.

