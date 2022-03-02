Sabine Parish hosting diaper drive thru mid-March

The following information was provided to us courtesy of Basic Necessities:

SABINE PARISH, La. - The diaper bank is serving more clients in Sabine Parish than ever before!

Thanks to Sabine Parish Health Unit Community Health Nurse Tennille Jenkins, you can donate diapers at four locations in Many and Zwolle through March 14.

Nurse Jenkins understands the need for diapers and period supplies in rural areas - she sees it every day as she works with people in Zwolle, Noble, Many, Florien, and other towns throughout the parish.

If you would like to host a diaper drive in Sabine Parish, please contact Tennille at 318-609-9899.

If you prefer making an online tax-deductible donation to the diaper bank, or ordering from our Amazon or Walmart Wish Lists, visit our donation page .

