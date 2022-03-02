Two from Pitkin accused of illegally transporting live feral hogs & releasing them

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two men from Pitkin have been accused of illegally transporting live feral hogs and releasing them in Vernon Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Brady Hardisty, 20, and Zachary McAlister, 21, were cited on Feb. 17, 2022.

LDWF said their investigation began when they saw a social media video post by Hardisty showing feral hogs being released back into the wild. They said they spoke with Hardisty and claim he admitted that he and McAlister transported the hogs from Beauregard Parish to Vernon Parish and then released them.

LDWF also said both men admitted that they did not possess the required Louisiana Department of Agriculture permit for transporting the hogs.

As a reminder, illegally transporting live feral hogs brings up to a $900 fine and six months in jail. Releasing them into the wild carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

