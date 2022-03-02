Advertisement

Two from Pitkin accused of illegally transporting live feral hogs & releasing them

File photo of a feral hog. | Photo Date: 8/11/2018
File photo of a feral hog. | Photo Date: 8/11/2018(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two men from Pitkin have been accused of illegally transporting live feral hogs and releasing them in Vernon Parish.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Brady Hardisty, 20, and Zachary McAlister, 21, were cited on Feb. 17, 2022.

LDWF said their investigation began when they saw a social media video post by Hardisty showing feral hogs being released back into the wild. They said they spoke with Hardisty and claim he admitted that he and McAlister transported the hogs from Beauregard Parish to Vernon Parish and then released them.

LDWF also said both men admitted that they did not possess the required Louisiana Department of Agriculture permit for transporting the hogs.

As a reminder, illegally transporting live feral hogs brings up to a $900 fine and six months in jail. Releasing them into the wild carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Tripp
Fresh out of prison, former Ascension Parish captured in South Carolina after being on the run for crimes against children
File photo of a Rapides Parish School Bus.
No injuries reported in Alexandria accident involving school bus
The new Central State Hospital facility is now located adjacent to Pinecrest Supports and...
What is the future of Central State Hospital?
A drawing of Kayla Giles on the second day of her trial in Rapides Parish, La. on January 25,...
Rapides judge denies Giles’ attempt to destroy gun used in murder of estranged husband

Latest News

KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Katie Freeman – Golden Apple Winner
Judge Beard denies 2 motions filed by Kayla Giles
A drawing of Kayla Giles on the second day of her trial in Rapides Parish, La. on January 25,...
Rapides judge denies Giles’ attempt to destroy gun used in murder of estranged husband
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall held his monthly ‘State of the Community’ address on Thursday...
Alexandria mayor hosts summit on homelessness