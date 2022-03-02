RPSB drops mask requirement for students identified as close contacts

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has approved a motion to drop mask mandates for students who have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case in an 8-1 vote.

“Even if you’ve been identified as a close contact, which we will still continue to identify unless something changes in the guidelines, the parent’s choice would be that they can still come to school and if the parent doesn’t want them to wear a mask we’re not going to enforce wearing a mask,” said RPSB Superindentent Jeff Powell.

Students must still wear a mask for five days after testing positive for COVID-19 and on all school busses.

RPSB already opted out of Louisiana’s mask mandate in schools back in November, which was a requirement for all students to mask up.

The school board also postponed the adoption of changes to the voting districts due to new amendments being made to districts. The school board will now vote to adopt the changes to the voting districts during a special meeting on March 15.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.