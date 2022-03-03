Apple’s 1st product launch of 2022 set for March 8

(CNN) - If you love Apple products, mark your calendars for March 8.

That’s the date for Apple’s first big product launch of the year, a virtual event where the company will unveil a series of new Macbooks and iMacs, along with a 5G version of its iPhone SE smartphone and an updated iPad Air.

The event tagline is “Peak Performance” and if that’s any indication, Apple will likely play up the importance of its rumored M2 silicon chip, Apple’s in-house processor.

Wonder ahead. Tune in for a special #AppleEvent on March 8 at 10 a.m. PST. ⁰



Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/alsyyPz9Qg — Apple (@Apple) March 2, 2022

