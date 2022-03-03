Four Cenla teams are now one win away being crowned state champs

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - We started with eight teams and now we are down to just four as the semifinals wrapped up at the high school girls basketball state tournament on March 2, 2022.

In Class 1A, the Northwood-Lena Gators are heading back to the state championship for the second straight year. This time a year ago, the Lady Gators were the underdogs just happy to make it to the championship game, but now the target is on their back and the only goal on their mind is to finish the job.

In Class B, it’s a Cenla battle for a state title. The Oak Hill Lady Rams have had the magic all season and are hoping that the luck from Coach West’s jacket can last one more game as they are playing in their first finals game in school history. On the other side of the court will be Fairview, going for a three-peat in 2022. Fairview is 12-0 all-time in state title games and a win on Friday would keep that streak perfect.

Over in Class C, the Hicks Lady Pirates are looking to go back to back. If the senior class of 2022 can pull out one more win for the Lady Pirates, they will have gone a perfect four for four in the state title in their career.

All four teams will be in action on Friday in Hammond.

