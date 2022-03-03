Advertisement

Four Cenla teams are now one win away being crowned state champs

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - We started with eight teams and now we are down to just four as the semifinals wrapped up at the high school girls basketball state tournament on March 2, 2022.

In Class 1A, the Northwood-Lena Gators are heading back to the state championship for the second straight year. This time a year ago, the Lady Gators were the underdogs just happy to make it to the championship game, but now the target is on their back and the only goal on their mind is to finish the job.

In Class B, it’s a Cenla battle for a state title. The Oak Hill Lady Rams have had the magic all season and are hoping that the luck from Coach West’s jacket can last one more game as they are playing in their first finals game in school history. On the other side of the court will be Fairview, going for a three-peat in 2022. Fairview is 12-0 all-time in state title games and a win on Friday would keep that streak perfect.

Over in Class C, the Hicks Lady Pirates are looking to go back to back. If the senior class of 2022 can pull out one more win for the Lady Pirates, they will have gone a perfect four for four in the state title in their career.

All four teams will be in action on Friday in Hammond.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Tripp
Fresh out of prison, former Ascension Parish captured in South Carolina after being on the run for crimes against children
File photo of a feral hog. | Photo Date: 8/11/2018
Two from Pitkin accused of illegally transporting live feral hogs & releasing them
A drawing of Kayla Giles on the second day of her trial in Rapides Parish, La. on January 25,...
Rapides judge denies Giles’ attempt to destroy gun used in murder of estranged husband
File photo of a Rapides Parish School Bus.
No injuries reported in Alexandria accident involving school bus
The new Central State Hospital facility is now located adjacent to Pinecrest Supports and...
What is the future of Central State Hospital?

Latest News

Cenla High School Hoops: Hicks vs Gibsland-Coleman
The Hicks Lady Pirates posing after winning their fourth straight state title game on March 4,...
Hicks makes history winning fourth straight state title
Bolton Bears hire Joe Herron as athletic director, James Dartez as the football head coach
Nakiyah Allen, junior forward for the Northwood-Lena Lady Gators.
Northwood-Lena one win away from first state title
Northwood-Lena one win away from first state title