No injuries reported in Alexandria accident involving school bus

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - There was a traffic accident involving a Rapides Parish school bus and a City of Alexandria work truck that resulted in no injuries on March 3, 2022.

The accident occurred around 8:18 a.m. at the intersection of Thorn Road and Murray Street. Damage to the vehicles was minor as both vehicles were traveling slowly and neither driver nor any of the passengers had to be treated by medical personnel.

The Rapides Parish School Board released this statement regarding the incident:

“We are aware of the school bus accident that involved a city work truck this morning. As of this time, no injuries are to be reported. The safety of our students is a top priority of the Rapides Parish School Board, and we are continuing to ensure that children and faculty are well-protected to and from school.”

This is still under investigation. If anyone has any information about the accident, contact the Alexandria Police Department at (318) 441-6408.

