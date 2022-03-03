Advertisement

Off-duty Baton Rouge nurse jumps into action during plane passenger’s medical emergency

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A nurse’s job is never really done, just ask Tina Davis.

Davis is a nurse at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Emergency Department in Baton Rouge.

In a surprising turn of events, during Davis’ time on a flight headed into New Orleans, a passenger had a medical emergency.

In a surprising turn of events, during Tina Davis’ time on a flight headed into New Orleans, a...
In a surprising turn of events, during Tina Davis’ time on a flight headed into New Orleans, a passenger had a medical emergency.(Tina Davis)

RELATED: Families form special bond after rainbow baby born

In a social media post on Feb. 28, Davis detailed her experience.

Davis wrote a man had “fallen down face forward while walking back from the restroom.”

The nurse says “almost like a reflex,” she started to unbuckle her seatbelt and jump into action, checking the passenger’s vitals and pulse.

In a surprising turn of events, during Tina Davis’ time on a flight headed into New Orleans, a...
In a surprising turn of events, during Tina Davis’ time on a flight headed into New Orleans, a passenger had a medical emergency.(Tina Davis)

RELATED: Mask mandate lifted in New Orleans

After a few minutes passed, the man was able to sit and stand on his own.

Once the passenger’s breathing returned to a normal rate, Davis says she kept an eye on him during the rest of the flight.

“I guess I’m never truly off-duty, but I’m glad I was in the right place at the right time,” she went on to say.

As of Thursday, March 3, the post had over 400 likes and dozens of shares.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a feral hog. | Photo Date: 8/11/2018
Two from Pitkin accused of illegally transporting live feral hogs & releasing them
Todd Tripp
Fresh out of prison, former Ascension Parish captured in South Carolina after being on the run for crimes against children
The new Central State Hospital facility is now located adjacent to Pinecrest Supports and...
What is the future of Central State Hospital?
Kayla Giles - Alexandria Police Dept.
Federal judge to make decision soon if Kayla Giles owed self-defense insurance money
Upcoming auction on March 5 at Bonnette Auctions

Latest News

Ronald Gasser (Source: JPSO)
Ronald Gasser hopes to avoid second murder charge
File photo of a Rapides Parish School Bus.
No injuries reported in Alexandria accident involving school bus
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast