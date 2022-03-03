Advertisement

SNAP users can now purchase groceries online with Walmart

DCFS also anticipates the federal government expanding this option to other big box stores, though there is no word yet on when that might happen.(Hanson Lu (custom credit) | Unsplash)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:33 AM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisianans who benefit from the ‘Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program,’ or SNAP, can now order groceries online.

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) recently announced SNAP users can order groceries digitally through Walmart.

There are some caveats, however. For example, users cannot use their benefits to pay for delivery services if they order online and only specially marked items can be purchased.

DCFS also anticipates the federal government expanding this option to other big box stores, though there is no word yet on when that might happen.

In a news release, DCFS wrote, “EBT online grocery purchasing extends to other program recipients that make food purchases using EBT cards -- Pandemic EBT (P-EBT), the Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program (FITAP) or cash assistance, Kinship Care Subsidy Program (KCSP) and Disaster-SNAP (DSNAP).”

According to DCFS, at the start of 2022, nearly 420 thousand Louisiana households, or nearly 860 thousand individuals, benefitted from SNAP. That number was markedly last year, while the country was still gripped by the pandemic and as hurricanes in south Louisiana displaced thousands of people.

