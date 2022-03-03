What is the future of Central State Hospital?

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The reworking of Central State Hospital has been in the works for years, with lawmakers and local officials pushing for it to take on a new life and fill a gap in accessible care for mentally ill patients in the area and in state correctional facilities.

That reality is closing in, with the new Central facility now located adjacent to Pinecrest Supports and Services Center off of Esler Field Road, remaining in Pineville. The current plan is for the facility to house 120 beds, but District 29 Sen. Jay Luneau, the lawmaker leading the effort, said he hopes to see that number increase to 200 beds. Construction is set to be complete by the end of 2022.

“When I talked to sheriffs across the state, their number one problem is that they’re having to house so many mentally ill people, and they don’t have the facilities to take care of them, they don’t have the programs to help them,” said Luneau. “It just creates a lot of problems, and the expense is really, really great. Whereas, if we put these people in facilities where they can be provided with treatment, they often improve, their condition improves, or they stabilize or they don’t have these issues. So it’s a big need, not only to cut down on the populations in our jails, but to provide mental health help for these folks.”

For the current property in the corridor overlooking Buhlow Lake, which consists of more than 400 acres, discussions are underway as to how best develop the property for new businesses and industries.

“It has to happen in a way that is one that’s advantageous for the state, but most importantly that it’s done in a fair and equitable way as to how we approach this and how we go about it,” said Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields. “Also, not that just something locates there. It has to be the right thing that’s going to fit the footprint and also the vision of the City of Pineville.”

District 27 Rep. Mike Johnson emphasized the need for a master plan in developing the property.

“You need to have a plan and you need to try to fill those needs in a coordinated basis, so that you don’t have one development that makes another part of a development less valuable,” said Johnson.

District 26 Rep. Ed Larvadain hopes to see the addition of companies looking to create a future for the young people of Central Louisiana.

“We would love to create an area where we can just have sustainable jobs, $10, $15, $20 an hour jobs, skilled work,” said Larvadain. “We would love to have that. But I think with the local stakeholders, and say, ‘This is what we want. Let’s go out. Let’s get some LED money. Let’s go out and seek employers who want to expand.’ Because if we don’t bring in the type of companies that we want, we’ll just have anybody. And I don’t want just anybody. I don’t want to build a burger franchise where you’re building on $9, $10 an hour. No. We want good, sustainable jobs so that we can keep our young people here.”

