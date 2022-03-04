Advertisement

CLTCC hosts annual Nursing and Allied Health Career Fair

Healthcare employers address workforce demand opportunities
CLTCC nursing and allied health students graduating this spring got a chance to learn about available job opportunities and meet with potential employers.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
The school held its annual Nursing and Allied Health Career Fair at the LSU of Alexandria Mega Shelter. Over 40 healthcare employers met with over 150 students from all eight CLTCC campus locations. Graduating students from all health occupation programs were able to get information about healthcare facilities and companies in the area, what jobs are available now and how to apply.

“Without a doubt, we’ve always known the critical need for healthcare but during the last two years, that has even been more apparent, and there are nursing and allied health positions available throughout our region and beyond,” said Mignonne Ater, the Dean of Nursing and Allied Health at CLTCC. “So, you can tell by the tremendous participation by our Central Louisiana employers that they are here looking for healthcare providers to go to work in their facilities and companies.”

CLTCC offers health occupation programs such as practical nursing, patient care technician, pharmacy technician and business-medical office assistant.

