Advertisement

Costco membership fees may rise this year

The cost of the Costco membership increases typically happen every five and a half years.
The cost of the Costco membership increases typically happen every five and a half years.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Something to think about the next time you’re at Costco grabbing a 28-pound bucket of macaroni and cheese: The cost to get in the store may be going up.

Costco membership fees could increase later this year for the first time since 2017.

The wholesale club’s chief financial officer said it’ll happen at some point, but when and how much it’ll increase is still up in the air.

The cost of the Costco membership typically increases every five and a half years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Tripp
Fresh out of prison, former Ascension Parish captured in South Carolina after being on the run for crimes against children
File photo of a feral hog. | Photo Date: 8/11/2018
Two from Pitkin accused of illegally transporting live feral hogs & releasing them
A drawing of Kayla Giles on the second day of her trial in Rapides Parish, La. on January 25,...
Rapides judge denies Giles’ attempt to destroy gun used in murder of estranged husband
File photo of a Rapides Parish School Bus.
No injuries reported in Alexandria accident involving school bus
The new Central State Hospital facility is now located adjacent to Pinecrest Supports and...
What is the future of Central State Hospital?

Latest News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference in which he announced the...
Big cities drop more COVID-19 measures in push for normalcy
FILE- In this Wednesday, May 13, 2015, file photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of a...
Amtrak engineer acquitted in 2015 derailment that killed 8
Police said a suspect was shot and taken into custody after shooting an administrator and a...
School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting
Markets worldwide have swung wildly over the last week on worries about how high prices for...
Stocks tumble as war overshadows ‘fantastic’ US jobs data
FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows...
Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence