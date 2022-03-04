Advertisement

Fisherman rescues man who fell off I-10 into Whiskey Bay, troopers say

By Robb Hays
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A fisherman rescued the man who fell off I-10 and into Whiskey Bay following a crash on Friday, March 4.

The accident happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 in Iberville Parish near the Whiskey Bay exit.

Traffic on I-10 East on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge over Whiskey Bay is backed up due to a crash that resulted in one person falling into the water.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate reopened around noon, according to DOTD. Traffic was backed up for 10 miles at one point, officials added.

Two others were also injured but did not fall into the water, said Major Monty Migliacio with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

All three victims were taken to area hospitals. The person who fell from the interstate and one other victim were both listed in serious condition.

One person fell into Whiskey Bay off I-10 East due to a multi-vehicle crash, Louisiana State Police said.(Louisiana State Police)

Migliacio added a private fisherman who was in a boat in the area was able to rescue the victim from the water.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. Friday, a state police spokesman said.

Trooper Taylor J. Scrantz said the driver of an 18-wheeler is believed to have struck a vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of the interstate, sending one person into the water.

