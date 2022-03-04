Glass Act Recycling celebrates grand opening

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria has a new facility where you can recycle glass.

Glass Act Recycling celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It’s located at 5215 Leo Street, right behind Walk-On’s in Alexandria. Glass Act Recycling was founded by Annie Collins, who was looking to create a sustainable glass recycling program in the area.

At the facility, the glass is sorted, corks and tops are removed, and then the glass is pulverized and sifted into a variety of sizes for different uses. It can be sold below market cost to make different products. Businesses and residents can drop off their glass every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information, visit glassactrecycling.com

