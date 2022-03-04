Advertisement

Glass Act Recycling celebrates grand opening

Glass Act Recycling
Glass Act Recycling(Alexandria Pineville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria has a new facility where you can recycle glass.

Glass Act Recycling celebrated its grand opening Friday morning. It’s located at 5215 Leo Street, right behind Walk-On’s in Alexandria. Glass Act Recycling was founded by Annie Collins, who was looking to create a sustainable glass recycling program in the area.

At the facility, the glass is sorted, corks and tops are removed, and then the glass is pulverized and sifted into a variety of sizes for different uses. It can be sold below market cost to make different products. Businesses and residents can drop off their glass every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information, visit glassactrecycling.com

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Tripp
Fresh out of prison, former Ascension Parish captured in South Carolina after being on the run for crimes against children
File photo of a feral hog. | Photo Date: 8/11/2018
Two from Pitkin accused of illegally transporting live feral hogs & releasing them
A drawing of Kayla Giles on the second day of her trial in Rapides Parish, La. on January 25,...
Rapides judge denies Giles’ attempt to destroy gun used in murder of estranged husband
File photo of a Rapides Parish School Bus.
No injuries reported in Alexandria accident involving school bus
The new Central State Hospital facility is now located adjacent to Pinecrest Supports and...
What is the future of Central State Hospital?

Latest News

A person fell off the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge on I-10 East into Whiskey Bay after an...
Fisherman rescues man who fell off I-10 into Whiskey Bay, troopers say
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
The site where Wendy’s will be returning to HWY 28 East in Pineville.
Wendy’s returning to HWY 28 East in Pineville