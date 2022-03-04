Hicks makes history winning fourth straight state title

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - Seniors Lauren Quinn and Avery Coffman combined for a dominating performance to lead the Hicks Lady Pirates to their fourth straight state title game defeating Gibsland-Coleman 72-52.

Coffman earned Most Outstanding Player for the second straight title game after scoring 23 points and getting six steals in the game.

Coffman scored the first 12 points for Hicks in the game as the Lady Pirates quickly jumped up to a 22-4 start against Gibsland-Coleman.

The Lady Bulldogs started the second quarter on 12-3 before Quinn started to take over. The Nicholls State commit recorded a double-double scoring a game-high 25 points and grabbing 13 rebounds and four steals.

The Lady Pirates led by 17 at the half and would hold on to win the Class C state title.

"I don't know what it's like to be a loser."



Lauren Quinn and Avery Coffman leave Hicks as four time state champs having never lost a championship game in their high school career. pic.twitter.com/I1XBPhS62E — Dylan Domangue (@dylanMD16) March 4, 2022

Hicks started this dynasty run four years ago and has battled adversity the entire time. Between COVID-19, losing their gym in Hurricane Laura and having to play at practice at other schools’ gyms, the team has stayed resilient and has won another state championship.

The senior class of Coffman and Quinn went a perfect 4-4 in their high school careers without ever losing a state championship game.

Hicks will make the move to Class B next season.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.