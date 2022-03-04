Advertisement

MLB players start $1M fund for workers impacted by lockout

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. The mood for Major League Baseball fans is a little glum these days as the players' union and owners continue to bicker over finances. The owners locked out the players on Dec. 2 and unless an agreement between the two sides is reached soon, the spring training schedule is in trouble. The first games are slated for Feb. 26, 2022.(Matt Slocum | AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Locked-out Major League Baseball players are starting a $1 million fund to support workers impacted by canceled games.

The players’ association said Friday the fund will be administered by the union and the AFL-CIO. It will be distributed to stadium workers and others caused financial hardship by baseball’s ninth work stoppage, which was in its 93rd day.

Spring training games failed to start as scheduled on Feb. 26. Commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday canceled the first two series for each team during the regular season, scheduled to start March 31.

“Many aren’t seen or heard, but they are vital to the entertainment experience of our games,” union executive board members Andrew Miller and Max Scherzer said in a statement. “Unfortunately, they will also be among those affected by the owner-imposed lockout and the cancellation of games. Through this fund, we want to let them know that they have our support.”

The union listed broadcast and concession crews, electricians, ushers, security, transportation and janitors as among those needed for MLB games.

“This fund is intended to support workers who are most affected by the MLB-imposed lockout but whose livelihoods have been disregarded by the owners in their efforts to pressure players into accepting an unfair deal,” union head Tony Clark said in a statement.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Tripp
Fresh out of prison, former Ascension Parish captured in South Carolina after being on the run for crimes against children
File photo of a feral hog. | Photo Date: 8/11/2018
Two from Pitkin accused of illegally transporting live feral hogs & releasing them
A drawing of Kayla Giles on the second day of her trial in Rapides Parish, La. on January 25,...
Rapides judge denies Giles’ attempt to destroy gun used in murder of estranged husband
File photo of a Rapides Parish School Bus.
No injuries reported in Alexandria accident involving school bus
The new Central State Hospital facility is now located adjacent to Pinecrest Supports and...
What is the future of Central State Hospital?

Latest News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference in which he announced the...
Big cities drop more COVID-19 measures in push for normalcy
FILE- In this Wednesday, May 13, 2015, file photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of a...
Amtrak engineer acquitted in 2015 derailment that killed 8
Police said a suspect was shot and taken into custody after shooting an administrator and a...
School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting
Markets worldwide have swung wildly over the last week on worries about how high prices for...
Stocks tumble as war overshadows ‘fantastic’ US jobs data
FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows...
Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence