Advertisement

School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting

A student opened fire Friday morning at Olathe East High School, injuring the school resource officer and a school administrator, police say.
By Shain Bergan, KCTV5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A student opened fire Friday morning at Olathe East High School, injuring the school resource officer and a school administrator, police say.

Officers and emergency crews responded at 10:41 a.m. to a call of a shooting at the school. The campus was locked down, and police took a suspect into custody shortly afterward.

The suspect is a student at the school, who was also shot in the incident, police said.

One person is in critical condition and another person is in critical but stable condition. A third person is in stable condition.

Emergency crews transported the school resource officer and administrator to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Everyone who was shot is expected to survive.

The shooting happened in the office area of the school. No other students were injured, according to the Olathe Police Department.

Around 11:15 a.m., police asked parents to pick up their children.

Gov. Laura Kelly released a statement on the shooting, saying, “Our thoughts are with the entire Olathe East High School community today. We are closely monitoring the situation on the ground & are in communication with law enforcement.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted, “Prayers for everyone involved.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Tripp
Fresh out of prison, former Ascension Parish captured in South Carolina after being on the run for crimes against children
File photo of a feral hog. | Photo Date: 8/11/2018
Two from Pitkin accused of illegally transporting live feral hogs & releasing them
A drawing of Kayla Giles on the second day of her trial in Rapides Parish, La. on January 25,...
Rapides judge denies Giles’ attempt to destroy gun used in murder of estranged husband
File photo of a Rapides Parish School Bus.
No injuries reported in Alexandria accident involving school bus
The new Central State Hospital facility is now located adjacent to Pinecrest Supports and...
What is the future of Central State Hospital?

Latest News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference in which he announced the...
Big cities drop more COVID-19 measures in push for normalcy
FILE- In this Wednesday, May 13, 2015, file photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of a...
Amtrak engineer acquitted in 2015 derailment that killed 8
Markets worldwide have swung wildly over the last week on worries about how high prices for...
Stocks tumble as war overshadows ‘fantastic’ US jobs data
FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows...
Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence