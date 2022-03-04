Second arrest made in Lee Street event center homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on February 19 in the 2100 block of Lee Street. A 17-year-old male was killed and two others were injured.

The 15-year-old suspect is charged with one count of second degree murder, one count of attempted second degree murder, one count of juvenile in possession of a handgun and one count of conspiracy to commit murder.

A 17-year-old male suspect was arrested on February 21 in connection with this shooting. That suspect is charged with one count of second degree murder, one count of attempted second degree murder, one count of illegal carrying of a weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

APD said the investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, or any other crimes in Alexandria, please contact the Detective Division at (318) 449-5099.

