Wendy’s returning to HWY 28 East in Pineville

The site where Wendy’s will be returning to HWY 28 East in Pineville.
The site where Wendy’s will be returning to HWY 28 East in Pineville.(Source: Kenny Mayes / Rich Dupree / City of Pineville)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Attention Pineville residents: Wendy’s is coming back to Highway 28 East!

According to a post from the City of Pineville, Wendy’s has made it officical that they are coming back to the same location they were originally at many years ago, which is by the Pineville Youth Center near Kees Park.

IT'S OFFICIAL!!!! Wendy's Restaurant is returning to Highway 28 East and in the same location Wendy's originally had back in the mid-70's!!!

Posted by City of Pineville, La on Friday, March 4, 2022

All positions are available and are offering competitive pay, health insurance and matching 401K.

