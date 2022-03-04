Wendy’s returning to HWY 28 East in Pineville
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Attention Pineville residents: Wendy’s is coming back to Highway 28 East!
According to a post from the City of Pineville, Wendy’s has made it officical that they are coming back to the same location they were originally at many years ago, which is by the Pineville Youth Center near Kees Park.
All positions are available and are offering competitive pay, health insurance and matching 401K.
