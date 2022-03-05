3 from Bogalusa, 1 from Pineville arrested in narcotics busts

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit, known as RADE, arrested three men from Bogalusa and a Pineville man in two separate narcotics investigations.

Arthur James Berger, 26, Stephon Magee, 27, and Kelton Johnson, 21, all of Bogalusa, were charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute greater than two and a half pounds. John David Dorsey, 35, of Pineville, was charged with obstruction of a highway, possession of CDS II with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of CDS III with intent to distribute, possession of CDS I marijuana and resisting an officer.

RADE said on Feb. 22, 2022, they made a traffic stop on 1-49. They said they searched the vehicle and discovered approximately 24 pounds of marijuana. Berger, Magee and Johnson were taken into custody and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. They were all released the next day on a $10,000 bond each.

On Feb. 22 in Wardville, authorities responded to complaints of drivers blocking the roadways with their cars. RPSO investigated one such vehicle that was driven by Dorsey. RPSO said they located drugs in his vehicle, and after a brief struggle, RPSO said they placed Dorsey under arrest and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He was later released on a $36,100 bond.

