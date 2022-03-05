Alexandria man arrested in burglary investigation spanning several communities

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested in connection with a burglary investigation that spans several local communities.

Lavonta Jamaal Hammond, 20, has been charged with three counts of simple burglary, three counts of criminal damage to property greater than $1,000 but less than $50,000, one count of criminal conspiracy and two counts of resisting an officer.

On December 15, 2021, RPSO responded to a burglary call on Gunter Road in Pineville. The evidence found at the scene was reminiscent of several other burglaries that occurred in the Deville and Kolin areas around the same time frame. Evidence collected pointed to a residence at 4114 B Wonderwood Avenue in Alexandria. RPSO searched this residence and found stolen property from those recent burglaries in Kolin and Deville.

Evidence in the home also led to RPSO establishing Hammond as a suspect. They said on Feb. 14, 2022, he was located at an Alexandria business and was arrested after a brief struggle with officers. RPSO further believes that Hammond has burglarized more homes in the Poland community and is working with authorities in Catahoula Parish in reference to burglaries committed in their jurisdiction.

Hammond remains in jail, being held on a $341,500 bond.

More arrests are possible. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Tioga detectives at 318-641-6010 or Kolin detectives at 318-484-7350.

