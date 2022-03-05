Alexandria police looking for tips to solve Jan. 17 homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help solving a homicide and shooting that happened on Jan. 17, 2022.

According to police, on Jan. 17, 2022, around midnight, they received a call from a woman at the Valero gas station on MacArthur Drive who said she had been shot. When police got to the scene, the woman was able to tell them that the shooting happened near the intersection of Day Street and Ball Powell Street and that there was a second victim.

The woman was taken to the hospital and police went to the scene of the crime. When they got there, they discovered that 25-year-old Darnell Barrett, Jr. had been killed.

“The victim that was in the car at the Valero and the victim that was at Day and Ball Powell Street were together at that location,” said Lt. Lane Windham with the Alexandria Police Department. “While they were at that location, according to her, it looked like there were two males that walked up to them with hoodies on and starting shooting. She said they tried to rob them.”

The woman told police the shooters were wearing ski masks. After she was shot, she manage to drive away and make it to the gas station.

“She was shot numerous times and most of the bullets went into her torso, which is very traumatic,” said Lt. Windham. “To make it that far and still be able to talk a few minutes before she was taken away by ambulance to Rapides General is miraculous in itself.”

Police said they’ve hit a wall with trying to get additional tips that could help solve the case. They’re asking anyone else with information to come forward.

If you have any information that could help Alexandria Police solve this shooting, you can contact them at 318-449-5099 or Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, and your tip that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.