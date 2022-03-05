Advertisement

Former La. fire chief charged with stealing $40k in dept. funds

police lights
police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A former fire chief in Northeast Louisiana is accused of using his position to steal from the very department he headed.

According to Louisiana State Police, Robert Squyres, 66, of Jonesville, abused his position in the Catahoula Parish Sandy Lake Fire Department from 2017 to 2020.

LSP said, “the allegations involved public funds that were controlled by the SLFD. With the assistance of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor and the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office, Troopers were able to determine that Squyres misappropriated or fraudulently obtained approximately $40,000 of SLFD funds.”

The Sandy Lake Fire Department is made up of volunteers and protects the Sandy Lake area.

Squyres was arrested on charges of forgery, bank fraud, malfeasance in office, and felony theft.

Read the full news release below:

In February 2021, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) was requested by the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate allegations of criminal acts by the former Fire Chief of the Catahoula Parish Sandy Lake Fire Department (SLFD).

Based on the findings of the investigation and information obtained, Troopers were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Squyres. Yesterday, he was arrested and booked into the Catahoula Parish Jail. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects involved in criminal or suspicious activity.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

