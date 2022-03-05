I-49 southbound to close for repairs to Sugarhouse Road overpass

The following info was provided to us by LADOTD:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said beginning on Friday, March 4, at 10 p.m., until Monday, March 7, at 4 a.m., the following closures will be in place to allow crews to repair the damaged portions of the Sugarhouse Road overpass:

I-49 southbound at LA 3250 (Sugarhouse Road)

US 71 northbound will be closed from I-49 Interchange to Sugarhouse Road

I-49 northbound off-ramp to US 71 northbound

Additionally, the following changes to traffic will be in place:

I-49 southbound traffic will be detoured to Sugarhouse Road, then on MacArthur Drive southbound, then to the I-49 southbound on-ramp and back onto I-49 southbound

US 71 northbound traffic will be detoured onto I-49 northbound using the on-ramp

US 71 southbound (MacArthur Drive) traffic will be reduced to one lane and will be required to stop to allow the I-49 southbound traffic through the intersection at Sugarhouse Road

Detour Section

I-49 Southbound: I-49 southbound traffic will be detoured onto Exit 81 (Sugarhouse Road). Traffic will then turn right onto Sugarhouse Road. Traffic will then turn left onto US 71 southbound (MacArthur Drive). Traffic will then take Exit 63 (I-49 south – Opelousas) to return to I-49 southbound.

I-49 Northbound to US 71 Northbound (MacArthur Drive): The I-49 northbound off-ramp (Exit 80) to US 71 North (MacArthur Drive) will be closed. Traffic will continue on I-49 northbound. Traffic will then take Exit 86 (MacArthur Drive). After exiting I-49, traffic may continue north or south onto US 71.

US 71 Northbound: US 71 northbound from the I-49 Interchange to the Sugarhouse Road intersection will be closed. Traffic will be detoured onto I-49 northbound on-ramp at US 71 (Exit 63 - Opelousas/Alexandria). Traffic will stay right to merge onto I-49 northbound. Traffic will then take Exit 86 (MacArthur Drive). After exiting I-49, traffic may continue north or south onto US 71.

US 71 Southbound: US 71 southbound (MacArthur Drive), from south of the intersection with Lee Street, will be reduced to one lane of traffic. The inside travel lane and left turn lane at the Sugarhouse Road intersection will be closed. A lane width restriction of 12 feet will be in place from Lee Street to Sugarhouse Road. Traffic traveling south on US 71 at the intersection of Sugarhouse Road should use extreme patience and caution as a STOP condition will be in place to allow the detoured traffic from I-49 southbound to enter US 71 southbound from Sugarhouse Road.

All construction activity is weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. DOTD appreciates the motoring public’s patience and reminds drivers to please exercise caution when traveling through work zone areas and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

