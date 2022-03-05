Northwood-Lena claims first state championship in school history

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - A year after suffering a loss in the Class 1A state championship, the Northwood-Lena Lady Gators avenged it in a big way defeating North Central 57-40 for their first state title in school history.

The Lady Gators overcame a tough first half for both teams leading 25-16 at the half.

The second half is where the offense came alive and where the game’s Most Valuable Player, Nakiyah Allen, took over. Allen scored eight of her team-high 13 points in the third and fourth quarter while also grabbing nine rebounds and five steals.

For the game, Northwood-Lena had four girls score in double figures, as the balanced attack paid off in the second half outscoring North Central by eight in the last two quarters.

Sabrina Fisher and Rhianna Battles each scored 10 points. Elondra Williams scored 12 points and Da’Zya Johnson added nine off the bench.

