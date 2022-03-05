Pineville man arrested in vehicle burglary investigation, another wanted

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - One Pineville man has been arrested and another is currently wanted in connection with several vehicle burglaries.

Hayden Kane Powell, 21, has been arrested and charged with eight counts of contempt of court. Casey Lee Ellison, 32, is wanted on felony warrants for aggravated burglary, simple burglary, criminal conspiracy and criminal trespassing. If you know the current whereabouts of Ellison, contact Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867 or RPSO at 318-641-6010.

RPSO said during the beginning of January until the middle of February, they responded to several reports of vehicle burglaries in the Esler Field Road area, Duncan Road, Washboard Road and Flowers Road. They said their investigation into a burglary on Duncan Road led to them identifying Powell and Ellison as possible suspects.

Powell was arrested without incident.

“We want to remind everyone to take your keys, remove your valuables and lock your vehicles to help prevent vehicle burglaries,” said Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood. “Also report any activity that you think is suspicious such as people pulling on car doors or looking in vehicles. If you see something, say something.”

Once again, if you know of Ellison’s location, contact law enforcement.

