Advertisement

Pineville man arrested in vehicle burglary investigation, another wanted

Hayden Kane Powell and Casey Lee Ellison
Hayden Kane Powell and Casey Lee Ellison(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - One Pineville man has been arrested and another is currently wanted in connection with several vehicle burglaries.

Hayden Kane Powell, 21, has been arrested and charged with eight counts of contempt of court. Casey Lee Ellison, 32, is wanted on felony warrants for aggravated burglary, simple burglary, criminal conspiracy and criminal trespassing. If you know the current whereabouts of Ellison, contact Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867 or RPSO at 318-641-6010.

RPSO said during the beginning of January until the middle of February, they responded to several reports of vehicle burglaries in the Esler Field Road area, Duncan Road, Washboard Road and Flowers Road. They said their investigation into a burglary on Duncan Road led to them identifying Powell and Ellison as possible suspects.

Powell was arrested without incident.

“We want to remind everyone to take your keys, remove your valuables and lock your vehicles to help prevent vehicle burglaries,” said Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood. “Also report any activity that you think is suspicious such as people pulling on car doors or looking in vehicles. If you see something, say something.”

Once again, if you know of Ellison’s location, contact law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New child sexual abuse, coverup lawsuit filed against Diocese of Alexandria
Arthur James Berger, Stephon Magee, Kelton Johnson and John David Dorsey.
3 from Bogalusa, 1 from Pineville arrested in narcotics busts
Second arrest made in Lee Street event center homicide
A fisherman rescued the man who was thrown into Whiskey Bay after a crash on I-10. Acadian...
Fisherman rescues man who fell off I-10 into Whiskey Bay, troopers say
The site where Wendy’s will be returning to HWY 28 East in Pineville.
Wendy’s returning to HWY 28 East in Pineville

Latest News

police lights
Former La. fire chief charged with stealing $40k in dept. funds
Road Closed
I-49 southbound to close for repairs to Sugarhouse Road overpass
Person with diabetes checking their blood sugar. | Photo Date: 2018
Changing insulin prices a part of larger conversation around prescription drug costs
Changing insulin prices a part of larger conversation around prescription drug costs