‘Making Men March’ event supports Cenla youth

Rapides Parish FINS program teams with Alexandria Middle Magnet School to host event
Rapides Parish Families in Need of Services teamed up with Alexandria Middle Magnet School to celebrate and support the youth in our community on March 5, 2022.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 1:59 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish Families in Need of Services teamed up with Alexandria Middle Magnet School to celebrate and support the youth in our community on March 5, 2022.

This is the second event the Rapides Parish FINS program has sponsored with the support of Alexandria Middle Magnet School.

The event, “Making Men March,” was a day of mentoring and activities for male youth throughout the community. Adult male members of the community spoke at the event, sharing personal stories and even getting a few minutes on the hardwood with some of the participants,

About 50 participants were at last year’s event and nearly 150 came out this year.

