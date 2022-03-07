Alexandria Fire Chief application deadline ends

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Monday, March 7, 2022, was the last day for any qualified candidates to apply for the Alexandria Fire Chief position.

This position became open after former Chief Larry King announced his retirement last December.

The City of Alexandria said that the process of selecting a new chief is expected to take several months. Once the application deadline passes, the Fire and Police Civil Service Board must approve the applicants.

Each candidate will then have to take an exam followed by an interview with Mayor Jeff Hall before a new chief is selected.

We are expected to receive a list of the applicants later this week. We will keep you updated as we know more about the selection process.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.