Advertisement

Alexandria Fire Chief application deadline ends

FILE - Alexandria Fire Department truck.
FILE - Alexandria Fire Department truck.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Monday, March 7, 2022, was the last day for any qualified candidates to apply for the Alexandria Fire Chief position.

This position became open after former Chief Larry King announced his retirement last December.

The City of Alexandria said that the process of selecting a new chief is expected to take several months. Once the application deadline passes, the Fire and Police Civil Service Board must approve the applicants.

Each candidate will then have to take an exam followed by an interview with Mayor Jeff Hall before a new chief is selected.

We are expected to receive a list of the applicants later this week. We will keep you updated as we know more about the selection process.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Apparent drowning at Toledo Bend Reservoir; cause possibly high winds, waves
Simmesport woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
police lights
Former La. fire chief charged with stealing $40k in dept. funds
David Gullatt
Lincoln school board president, fmr. LA Tech dean arrested on obscenity, meth charges
Arthur James Berger, Stephon Magee, Kelton Johnson and John David Dorsey.
3 from Bogalusa, 1 from Pineville arrested in narcotics busts

Latest News

A 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup stolen from Rosepine High School.
VPSO searching for truck stolen at Rosepine High School
Hannah Barker trial delayed until June 6
Hanna Barker
Hannah Barker trial delayed until June 6
pledge
Pledge Kids 3/7/22