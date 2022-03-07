Audit report showed 10 findings in Town of Boyce; summary blames ‘dysfunctional nature of accounting practices’

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor showed an audit report on Monday that had 10 findings in the Town of Boyce.

READ THE FULL AUDIT HERE

In an advisory email sent out, an overview of the audit reported that two of the 10 findings were repeats from the previous year and blamed “dysfunctional nature of accounting practices” that contributed to the findings.

Below is the overview, or summary, of the audit:

The audit report had 10 findings, two of which were repeated from the previous year. The auditor reported that the Town’s generally dysfunctional nature of accounting practices contributed to a variety of problems, including documentation being unavailable, finance charges and late fees for non-payment of accounts payable, and management’s inability to properly evaluate financial decisions because of a lack of timely, accurate information. The Town failed to pay the Police Chief, Town Clerk, and Utility Superintendent their correct salaries as set by ordinance, made an improper payment to the Town Clerk for compensatory time that violated the Town’s leave policy, failed to retain records as required by state law, and failed to amend the 2021 budget when actual expenditures exceeded budgeted expenditures by at least 5 percent, also as required by state law. In addition, the auditor reported that the Town’s deteriorating financial condition led to cash flow challenges that resulted in failing to make retirement system payments in a timely manner and incurring interest charges because it did not pay off credit card debt each month. In addition, the Mayor and Board of Aldermen failed to hold at least one meeting a month as required by state law, the Town failed to make required deposits into the Reserve Fund for its Utility Revenue Bonds, and the Town lacked a policy governing use of town vehicles. NOTE: THIS ADVISORY IS MEANT TO GIVE A BRIEF OVERVIEW OF THE REPORTS AND IS NOT MEANT TO CONTAIN THE REPORTS’ OFFICIAL LANGUAGE OR CONTENT. PLEASE GO TO THE REPORTS FOR THE PRECISE LANGUAGE AND A GREATER LEVEL OF DETAIL.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.