Audit report showed 10 findings in Town of Boyce; summary blames ‘dysfunctional nature of accounting practices’

Boyce, Louisiana
Boyce, Louisiana(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor showed an audit report on Monday that had 10 findings in the Town of Boyce.

In an advisory email sent out, an overview of the audit reported that two of the 10 findings were repeats from the previous year and blamed “dysfunctional nature of accounting practices” that contributed to the findings.

Below is the overview, or summary, of the audit:

