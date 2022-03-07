Advertisement

‘The Batman’ tops box office race

Poster for the 2022 film, 'The Batman.'
Poster for the 2022 film, 'The Batman.'(Source: Warner Bros. Pictures via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The latest reboot in the Batman franchise has given the box office a much-needed kickstart.

“The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson, grossed an estimated $128.5 million over the weekend to lead all movies in North America. That’s well above what Warner Bros. estimated it would do in its debut weekend.

It’s also the best opening weekend of any movie so far this year. But it’s less than half what “Spider-Man: No Way Home” posted in its opening weekend when it took in $260 million in December.

Meanwhile, “The Batman” grossed $0 in Russia, because Warner Bros. blocked its release after Moscow invaded Ukraine. Other studios have also refused to release their movies in Russia in response to the war on Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Apparent drowning at Toledo Bend Reservoir; cause possibly high winds, waves
Simmesport woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
police lights
Former La. fire chief charged with stealing $40k in dept. funds
David Gullatt
Lincoln school board president, fmr. LA Tech dean arrested on obscenity, meth charges
Arthur James Berger, Stephon Magee, Kelton Johnson and John David Dorsey.
3 from Bogalusa, 1 from Pineville arrested in narcotics busts

Latest News

VPSO needs help identifying these individuals.
VPSO seeks help identifying trespassers
A 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup stolen from Rosepine High School.
VPSO searching for truck stolen at Rosepine High School
Hannah Barker trial delayed until June 6
FILE - Alexandria Fire Department truck.
Alexandria Fire Chief application deadline ends