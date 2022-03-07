Drivers try to manage travel costs as gas prices near $4 in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gas prices continue to climb .

According to AAA, the national average is $4.00, and in the state of Louisiana, it’s costing people an average of $3.87.

Drivers can expect to see their gas stations go up in price. This past Friday one gas station was charging drivers $3.70 for regular gas. Today, it is up to $3.99 at the same station.

The hunt is on to find the lowest gas prices.

“It’s really expensive, this is a 3500, I have to swipe my card twice just to fill it up,” says Noah Gallow. Gallow works for Box K Events. He sets up for parties and weddings and often has to drive to out-of-town venues as part of his job. Lately, the company has had to increase costs for services.

“Gas prices are making it harder for us to give customers a fair price, and our quotes are making it harder for me to travel to get to work,” Gallow adds.

With gas prices going up, everyone is trying to find a way to save at the pump and sometimes that’s through memberships with local grocery stores here in Baton Rouge. It’s why Lynn Courtney is filling up at Sam’s today. She appreciates being able to get a discount just for being a Sam’s Club Member.

“Well, I just saw $3.99 a gallon at RaceTrac, and even though this is a little bit hard sometimes with the lines and getting through. Sometimes the printers don’t work to give me a receipt, but it’s still worth it. I mean this was $3.35 here this morning versus $3.99,” Courtney tells WAFB.

At a time when spring break and summer travels are just around the corner, some people are choosing to stay at home just to save on a little bit of money.

“Yeah, my son is ready to go to another state for spring break, but the way gas is right now I just don’t think he will be able to go,” Nick King explains.

It’s why the Louisana Office of the Lieutenant Governor is encouraging people to stick to traveling Louisiana roads to enjoy some of the state’s local attractions and events.

“So, those Louisiana road trips driving people to our website, our website is going to be so important. So, we can get them excited about staying here in Louisiana and spending money, saving a little money on gas,” Lt. Gov Billy Nungesser explains.

