Four schools representing Cenla in LHSAA Boys’ Basketball State Tournament

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Three schools from Central Louisiana in the girls’ basketball state tournament brought back home a state title, and now four local schools will get a chance to do the same for the boys’ Top 28.

In Class C, the number one Calvin Cougars are set to take on last year’s state champions in the Simpson Broncos. Calvin has not made it to the state tournament since 2003, while Simpson has won two of the last three state titles and has been in the Top 28 every year since 2017. The battle of Cenla schools will be on Tuesday, March 8 at 4:30 p.m. from the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

In Class B, Anacoco will get another shot at a state title in 2022 as they will take on Zwolle in the semifinals. The Indians lost by just three points in the Class B state title a year ago. Anacoco’s last state championship came in 2016 when they beat Zwolle. The tipoff will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8.

Lastly in Class 2A, the number one seed Lakeview Gators will get a chance to advance to the state championship game for the first time since 2015 when they take on the Amite Warriors. The Gators are no stranger to the state tournament, reaching the Top 28 in the last three seasons, but have fallen each time in the semifinals round. The 2A semifinals game will be Thursday, March 10 at 5 p.m.

