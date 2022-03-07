LSU president explains ‘scholarship first’ investment package

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU President Dr. William Tate IV said the university is delivering solutions for Louisiana and beyond.

He talked to the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, March 7, about LSU’s “scholarship first” investment package.

Tate said the plan is to invest in agriculture, biotechnology, coast, defense, and energy.

He also said Louisiana has some major problems that require major expertise to solve.

Tate added the plan will help recruit world-class faculty and drive student success.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.